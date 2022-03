While the world of luxury takes a closer look at up-and-coming designers from the African continent, their initiatives build bridges between cultures as presumably different as Spain and Tanzania. That’s the premise behind this ManéMané collection. The brand’s creative director Miguel Becer had the opportunity to collaborate with the MERVKi art collective in Kukutana on a project that has been promoted by the Spanish embassy in Tanzania. Based on the experience, Becer developed a new offering in which the traditions of the two countries talk to each other: “For ManéMané I work with codes that have to do with culture, always with an eye on the future,” Becer said. “[The Tanzanians] have the same premise—using their identity and cultural history.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO