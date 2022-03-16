ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Report gives more insight into possible Chillicothe VA closure

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
CHILLICOTHE— The Department of Veterans Affairs' recommended closing the Chillicothe VA in a report to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission on Monday.

The Chillicothe VA held a meeting March 4 to announce the possible changes to the medical center, but the official recommendation was released this week.

The 73-page report outlined recommendations based on a cost-benefit analysis and its compliance with the VA MISSION Act, a law signed by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

The VA's recommendation to the AIR Commission includes:

  • Closing the Chillicothe VAMC because it "is not optimally located."
  • Establishing a multi-specialty community-based outpatient clinic (MS CBOC) in the vicinity of Chillicothe.
  • Establishing a strategic collaboration to provide inpatient medical services and discontinuing those services at the Chillicothe VAMC.
  • Relocating inpatient mental health, residential rehabilitation treatment program (RRTP), community living center (CLC) and outpatient services currently provided at the Chillicothe VAMC to current or future VA facilities and discontinuing those services at the Chillicothe VAMC.

The report said low projected demand inspired the recommendations, with the enrollee population in the Chillicothe area projected to decrease by 8.5% by 2029.

To provide additional care in place of the Chillicothe VA, the recommendation suggests building a new stand-alone CLC in Pickaway County. The report said this "will allow [the] VA to provide CLC services closer to a larger enrollee population in Columbus, Ohio, while continuing to serve the Chillicothe area."

The VA would also collaborate with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center in Dayton to provide veterans with access to inpatient medical services

The report also suggests that the VA create a veteran transportation network between the Chillicothe MS CBOC and the Dayton and Cincinnati VAMCs to facilitate access to these services for Veterans.

Since the Dayton VAMC would become a new centralized location for CLC services from the Chillicothe market, the Dayton VAMC would increase the number of CLC beds from 153 to 220. RRTP beds would also increase from 95 to 150.

At the Chillicothe city council meeting on Monday, Chillicothe mayor Luke Feeney said he would do everything he can to keep VA services in Ross County.

"The proposal would not necessarily remove all services from Ross County, but it's unclear at this time what that proposal would actually do for Ross County," Feeney said. "I think we would all be well served to educate ourselves and advocate for an outcome that keeps a high-quality range of services for veterans, right here Ross County."

Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer at the Chillicothe VA said community members can contact her office with questions at 740-772-7080. She also encourages veterans and community members to contact their congressman and senators, "because that's who they need to be going to for their voice to be heard."

A final decision will be made by President Joe Biden and Congress by January 2023. If approved, the implementation timeline could be anywhere between one and 20 years.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. She can be reached at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

