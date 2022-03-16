Galesburg man allegedly robs female after overnight hotel stay.

Shortly after 9:00pm on Saturday, February 26th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Simmons Street for a report of battery. Officers met with two females who each have an apartment in the complex. They were in one of the apartments and when they went to the other apartment, 63-year old Roger Edwardson – who also has an apartment in the area – was inside and refused to leave. It’s unclear if the women know Edwardson. An altercation took place and Edwardson began threatening one of the women with a decorative statue of a rooster. One of the women suffered a finger injury during the altercation and the statue broke. Edwardson then started threatening the other woman with a “large bedazzled fork”, according to police reports. The other victim suffered several small scratches from the fork. Edwardson was still in the apartment while officers met with the women. He was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Edwardson was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Damage to Property, Domestic Battery, and Battery Causing Bodily Harm.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO