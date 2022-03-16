Galesburg man allegedly robs female after overnight hotel stay.

On Sunday, February 27th, around 9:00 in the morning, GPD stopped a speeding sedan in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. The vehicle was clocked going 50-60 miles per hour down Grand Avenue and illegally pass numerous vehicles in the turn lane. Officers met with a very uncooperative 26-year old Elijah Howell of Monmouth. Police repeatedly asked Howell for his driver’s license and proof of insurance – which he never provided, according to police reports. At one point, Howell threw up his arms and yelled, “I don’t feel safe, I want a supervisor!” Due to his reluctance to cooperate with officers, Howell was detained. Police then learned Howell’s license was suspended. According to reports, officers searched the vehicle which was emitting a thick haze of cannabis smoke. Police found a half-smoked cannabis “blunt” that was still warm to the touch, and two bags containing around 7.5 grams of cannabis. Howell eventually calmed down and apologized for his actions. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, and Driving on a Suspended License.
