ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Siblings bonding through basketball

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some players and families, basketball is just...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

GISH student-athlete named Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year by Gatorade

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Isaac Traudt of Grand Island Senior High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Traudt is the third Gatorade Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Grand Island Senior High School.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Daily Astorian

Basketball: Warriors gain all-league honors

The Warrenton boys basketball team ended up one win short of the state tournament, but the Warriors (11-10 overall) capped another successful season with the selection of all five starters to the Coastal Range all-League team.. Willamina walked away with the top awards, including regular season and league tournament champion,...
WARRENTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonding
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSDK

How many perfect March Madness brackets are left?

WASHINGTON — A wide selection of upsets during the first day of the 2022 men's NCAA basketball tournament wiped out all but a few perfect March Madness brackets. By beating No. 2 seed Kentucky, Saint Peter's became just the tenth ever No. 15 seed to pull off the upset.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KYTV

Moms and Money: Springfield Chess Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a rare sight to see a room full of middle schoolers that’s almost silent. Kids inside the cafeteria at Fair Grove High School are too busy to talk, they’re playing Chess. ”This is the the third round of the Spring Scholastic Chess...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Bangor Daily News

Presque Isle girls basketball coach steps down after 23 seasons

Jeff Hudson, who won nearly 79 percent of his games in 28 seasons as a high-school girls basketball coach, has stepped down after 23 years at Presque Isle High School. He began his career at Limestone High School, where he spent his first five seasons as head coach. In his time in Presque Isle, he compiled a 361-102 record and led his team to six regional championship game appearances, four regional titles (2006, 2012, 2013, 2015) and three Class B state championships (2006, 2012 and 2013).
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Cape Gazette

Cape boys’ volleyball is back and better

Cape boys’ volleyball head coach Tyler Coupe is looking to improve on the 4-6 record his team posted last year and earn a second trip to the playoffs. The 2021 squad won the first round of the DBCVA tournament 3-0 over Saint Mark’s before falling to Indian River in the second round.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMBD/WYZZ

Illini Bluffs Hoping to Build Off First Softball State Championship

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Before the nice weather rolled in this week, Illini Bluffs was forced to have softball practice indoors for most of the preseason. But senior Kristen Graham had other plans. She’d pop in the recording of her team winning the state title last June. IB beat Effingham St. Anthony, 3-2 in eight […]
GLASFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy