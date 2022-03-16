Siblings bonding through basketball

Jeff Hudson, who won nearly 79 percent of his games in 28 seasons as a high-school girls basketball coach, has stepped down after 23 years at Presque Isle High School. He began his career at Limestone High School, where he spent his first five seasons as head coach. In his time in Presque Isle, he compiled a 361-102 record and led his team to six regional championship game appearances, four regional titles (2006, 2012, 2013, 2015) and three Class B state championships (2006, 2012 and 2013).

