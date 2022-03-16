ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

PennDOT unveils construction plans for 2022

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNuKQ_0egbaadi00

PennDOT District 11, which includes Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties, has announced its construction plans for Lawrence County this year.

Workers are planning to maintain, resurface or pave 98 miles of state roads, while also working on six or seven projects, worth up to $19 million in construction expenditures, including improving or replacing three bridges, with two in poor condition.

Tower Road Bridge

PennDOT plans to close the Tower Run Bridge, which is one lane carrying Tower Road over Funk Run within Perry Township, in early April, which will result in a detour and is expected to last until late summer.

PennDOT said the $1 million project consists of installing a precast box culvert which will include two lanes, approach roadway improvements, guardrail updates and minor drainage work.

East Washington Street work

PennDOT plans to begin construction, in late May, on East Washington Street (Route 65) between the Old Princeton Road intersection in Shenango Township to the South Croton Avenue intersection in the City of New Castle.

It also includes work along South Croton Avenue (Route 108) between the Jefferson Street (Route 18) intersection and the intersection with East Washington Street.

Work along East Washington Street will include milling and paving, bridge preservation work to the structure over Route 422, utility and inlet adjustments, guide rail updates, ADA curb ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous repair work.

Work along South Croton Avenue (Route 108) consists of milling and resurfacing, roadway reconstruction from Mill Street up to and including the intersection with Route 65, inlet adjustments, utility work, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous repair work.

PennDOT said work is expected to be complete in fall 2023, with single-lane restrictions throughout both project limits, with a limited number of weekend road closures on South Croton Avenue to perform roadway reconstruction work, while pedestrian access will be maintained.

Enon Road Bridge replacement

PennDOT said there will be minor preparatory work in 2022 on the Route 551 Bridge over Sugar Creek in North Beaver Township.

They said there will be a long-term closure in 2023 as crews install a new precast box culvert and conduct approach roadway work, with the project, which costs $747,000, is expected to finish in June 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, PA
City
Shenango Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lawrence County, PA
Government
The Hill

Biden says Putin is a 'murderous dictator'

President Biden on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug," according to multiple reports. Biden's remarks were made at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon event, which is held every year on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, CNN reported. While speaking at...
POLITICS
The Hill

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Zients to leave post

President Biden 's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Three Bridges#Perry Township#Uban Construction#Ada
NBC News

A Kremlin climbdown? Ukraine neutrality emerges as potential basis for agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to bend Ukraine to his will, but a new peace proposal being floated by the Kremlin suggests Moscow may be bowing to reality. Russia has been forced by its own military struggles, unexpectedly fierce Ukrainian resistance and worldwide opposition to scale back its demands three weeks after invading its democratic neighbor, experts told NBC News.
POLITICS
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

648
Followers
312
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy