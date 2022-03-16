Crestview hopes improved defense leads to Firelands Conference baseball championship

OLIVESBURG — Crestview baseball coach Don Keener knows defense wins championships.

Despite being the offensive coordinator for the Cougars football program, he will be the first to tell you that without a stout defense the team wouldn't have had the standout fall it had on the gridiron.

So, he is bringing a defensive mentality to the baseball diamond, where he hopes his Cougars can find a way to turn errorless baseball into a Firelands Conference championship. The Cougars went 9-14 last season and 5-9 in the FC, taking fifth place. Now, seven starters return as Crestview hopes to run it back in 2022.

The Cougars begin their season March 26 at home against Black River.

"Our team goal is to compete for an FC title," Keener said. "In order for us to be successful, we are going to need to improve our fielding."

The Cougars have a nice mixture of great defensive players with guys who carry big sticks to the plate. Sophomore Brennan Fulk will start at catcher after a nice freshman season in which he hit .271 with 10 RBIs.

Junior Mason Ringer moves over to first base this season after securing honorable mention All-Firelands Conference and Northwest District honors a year ago when he hit .342 with 28 RBIs. Beside him at second is senior Hunter George, who hit .372 in the leadoff spot with 32 runs scored and 21 steals a season ago. He was a second team All-FC player and honorable mention All-NW District.

Senior Josh Myers will start at third and hit a nice .278 last season, while junior Owen Barker is the biggest returning player for the Cougars at shortstop. He hit .398 with 30 RBIs, turning that stat line into a first-team All-FC and first-team All-NW District season.

Sophomore Jarek Ringler earns the start in left field after hitting .299 with 13 RBIs as a freshman, and classmate Matthew Volz will start in center after hitting .370 with 18 RBIs as a freshman last season. Freshman Tyson Ringler and junior Klint Patton will both see time in right field to round out the defense.

Jarek Ringler will likely be the opening day starter for Crestview after he went 2-5 with a 2.54 ERA last season. He recorded 32 strikeouts in 41 innings as a freshman. Mason Ringler is listed second in the rotation and George third. George went 3-0 last season in just 24 innings. Barker will also see time on the bump after throwing 11 innings and posting a 3.82 ERA last season. Myers went 1-1 last year and adds a ton of depth to an already deep rotation.

Freshman Gavin Barker and senior Brent Douglas, Nathan Rall and Jayden Workman will add depth to the lineup as role players for Crestview.

"Our biggest X-factor is to have consistency throughout the lineup and having a number of different guys contribute throughout the season," Keener said.

The Firelands Conference was loaded last season with the top four teams all winning 10 or more games, and Keener said he expects much of the same this year.

"The league should be extremely competitive with a number of teams that could contend and win the conference," he said. "We should be in a position to compete with every team in the league."

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crestview hopes improved defense leads to Firelands Conference baseball championship