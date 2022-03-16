ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

How'd you spend your winter vacation? The Sting won the Central Mass. Winter Classic title

 1 day ago

The North Central Mass. Youth Hockey Sting’s 14U Bantam squad bested teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York while emerging as champions of the Central Mass. Winter Classic ice hockey tournament, recently, at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

The Sting bested a Long Island, New York squad, 5-0, in the semifinals to advance to the final where it defeated a team from West Point, New York, 5-2, to take home the trophy.

'A very successful season': Gardner High hockey's run ends in Div. 4 preliminary loss to Greenfield

Members of the Bantam Sting’s championship teams included Nicholas Atkins, Josh Crotty, Cameron Dembek, Justin Hawke, Kailyn Hawkins, Tristin Herr, Caleb Higgins, Caleb Hurley, Kyle LeBlanc, Henry McBeth, Carter Mogé, Jack McCrillis, Tyler Orcutt, Noah Preston, Logan Shattuck, Sophia Spingola, Parker Tyler, and Nathan Whaley.

The team was coached by Mark Mogé, Shawn Preston, Chris Spingola and Phil Tyler.

