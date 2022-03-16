ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs back in Poland after Kyiv trip, says spokesperson

 1 day ago
WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - The delegations including the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have arrived in Poland after their visit to Kyiv, a Polish government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Polish, Slovenian and Czech delegations safely returned from Kyiv to Poland," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

