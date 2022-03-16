ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares jumped 103.3% to settle at $1.22 on Tuesday after the company announced its XP8 smartphone has integrated with the Walkie Talkie in Microsoft Teams.

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) shares climbed 55% to close at $35.50 on Tuesday after jumping 54% on Monday. Incannex Healthcare recently completed a preliminary analysis of data from its Phase 2 trial of a cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 44.5% to settle at $0.5453. Jaguar Health recently posted FY21 sales of $15.719 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RLX) shares climbed 40.2% to close at $1.71. RLX Technology, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 36.9% to close at $0.27 after reporting Q4 results.

Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 31.3% to settle at $3.99.

Sonendo Inc (NASDAQ: SONX) gained 30.8% to close at $4.45.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: RPID) gained 26.2% to settle at $7.57.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) gained 25.9% to settle at $1.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) surged 25.4% to close at $3.21. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $3.5 price target.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) gained 22.6% to close at $1.25 after the company announced the completion of enrollment and dosing in Phase 2b viral challenge study to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99 for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) gained 22.6% to settle at $1.06.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 22.2% to close at $0.33.

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) climbed 22% to close at $1.18.

Janone Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 21.9% to settle at $3.39.

Lion Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 21.4% to close at $1.05.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) gained 21.1% to settle at $7.46. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) climbed 20.6% to close at $3.04. Sunworks, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 20.6% to settle at $8.50.

Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) climbed 20.6% to close at $1.93 following quarterly results.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 20.5% to settle at $3.35.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) gained 20.3% to close at $4.50. FUJIFILM Sonosite recently filed patent infringement lawsuit against Butterfly Network.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) climbed 19.9% to settle at $1.69.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 19.7% to settle at $2.49.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV) climbed 18.9% to close at $0.96.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 18.4% to close at $5.19.

Modiv Inc (NYSE: MDV) gained 18.4% to settle at $20.71, possibly amid continued post-IPO volatility.

Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) gained 18.4% to close at $0.75.

Procept Biorobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) climbed 18.4% to settle at $29.30. PROCEPT BioRobotics recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.42 per share.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) climbed 17.7% to close at $15.76. The state-owned operator of Beijing’s railway is weighing an offer for Hollysys Automation, Bloomberg reported.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) gained 17.3% to close at $27.63.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) gained 15.4% to settle at $36.93 after Mill Road Capital in a 13D filing said it believes a sale process could maximize value for shareholders.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) surged 14.7% to settle at $3.58.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) gained 14.3% to close at $3.27. Sunshine Biopharma announced closing of $8.0 million private placement priced at-the-market.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) climbed 13.6% to close at $9.17. Fossil Group, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) gained 13.6% to settle at $6.03 following Q4 results.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 13.1% to close at $5.69. Co-Diagnostics reported authorization of $30 million share repurchase program.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped 11.9% to close at $22.61. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $40.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 10.5% to close at $3.70.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares gained 9.4% to settle at $1.52 after dipping 26% on Monday.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 8.5% to close at $4.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, posted a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) gained 7.6% to settle at $112.80.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) shares gained 6.1% to close at $15.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) shares tumbled 43.1% to close at $1.70 on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 results and issued weak FY22 sales outlook. Stifel downgraded Evolv Technologies from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $10 to $2.
  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) dipped 28.8% to close at $4.28.
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) dropped 26.4% to close at $0.3754
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 23% to close at $3.12. Better Therapeutics said data from its pivotal trial of BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that is designed to use digitally delivered nCBT to treat type 2 diabetes, demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant results in improving glycemic control by reducing A1c 0.4% versus the control group receiving standard of care.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) dropped 20.1% to close at $0.5316.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) dipped 19.8% to settle at $4.55.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 19.2% to close at $72.55 after the company reported Q4 results and issued Q1 forecast.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 19.2% to close at $1.14.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) fell 18.7% to settle at $29.01 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) dropped 18.3% to close at $2.23. Red Cat, on Monday, announced its subsidiary Teal Drones has been selected by the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Army to compete in the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 Program of Record.
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) fell 17.9% to close at $0.87.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) dropped 17.4% to close at $2.95. Bon Natural Life recently reported FY21 earnings results.
  • Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) dipped 17.3% to close at $5.47.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) dropped 16.7% to settle at $1.35.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) fell 16.4% to close at $2.96 following FY21 results.
  • Avinger, Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 15.8% to close at $3.03.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dropped 15.5% to close at $30.32.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) fell 14.4% to close at $0.5524.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 13.6% to $2.9699.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 11.9% to close at $1.78.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) shares fell 11.7% to settle at $21.00. Verve Therapeutics, on Monday, posted Q4 loss of $0.65 per share.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 10.1% to close at $4.62. Agrify recently entered into a debt financing agreement for up to $135 million in a senior secured note facility with an institutional lender.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 9.3% to close at $0.9160.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) fell 8% to close at $5.75.
  • Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) fell 7.7% to close at $7.15. B of A Securities downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $10.

