68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares jumped 103.3% to settle at $1.22 on Tuesday after the company announced its XP8 smartphone has integrated with the Walkie Talkie in Microsoft Teams.

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) shares climbed 55% to close at $35.50 on Tuesday after jumping 54% on Monday. Incannex Healthcare recently completed a preliminary analysis of data from its Phase 2 trial of a cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 44.5% to settle at $0.5453. Jaguar Health recently posted FY21 sales of $15.719 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RLX) shares climbed 40.2% to close at $1.71. RLX Technology, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 36.9% to close at $0.27 after reporting Q4 results.

Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 31.3% to settle at $3.99.

Sonendo Inc (NASDAQ: SONX) gained 30.8% to close at $4.45.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: RPID) gained 26.2% to settle at $7.57.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) gained 25.9% to settle at $1.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) surged 25.4% to close at $3.21. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $3.5 price target.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) gained 22.6% to close at $1.25 after the company announced the completion of enrollment and dosing in Phase 2b viral challenge study to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99 for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) gained 22.6% to settle at $1.06.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 22.2% to close at $0.33.

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) climbed 22% to close at $1.18.

Janone Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 21.9% to settle at $3.39.

Lion Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 21.4% to close at $1.05.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) gained 21.1% to settle at $7.46. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) climbed 20.6% to close at $3.04. Sunworks, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 20.6% to settle at $8.50.

Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) climbed 20.6% to close at $1.93 following quarterly results.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 20.5% to settle at $3.35.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) gained 20.3% to close at $4.50. FUJIFILM Sonosite recently filed patent infringement lawsuit against Butterfly Network.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) climbed 19.9% to settle at $1.69.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 19.7% to settle at $2.49.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV) climbed 18.9% to close at $0.96.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 18.4% to close at $5.19.

Modiv Inc (NYSE: MDV) gained 18.4% to settle at $20.71, possibly amid continued post-IPO volatility.

Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) gained 18.4% to close at $0.75.

Procept Biorobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) climbed 18.4% to settle at $29.30. PROCEPT BioRobotics recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.42 per share.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) climbed 17.7% to close at $15.76. The state-owned operator of Beijing’s railway is weighing an offer for Hollysys Automation, Bloomberg reported.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) gained 17.3% to close at $27.63.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) gained 15.4% to settle at $36.93 after Mill Road Capital in a 13D filing said it believes a sale process could maximize value for shareholders.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) surged 14.7% to settle at $3.58.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) gained 14.3% to close at $3.27. Sunshine Biopharma announced closing of $8.0 million private placement priced at-the-market.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) climbed 13.6% to close at $9.17. Fossil Group, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) gained 13.6% to settle at $6.03 following Q4 results.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 13.1% to close at $5.69. Co-Diagnostics reported authorization of $30 million share repurchase program.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped 11.9% to close at $22.61. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $40.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 10.5% to close at $3.70.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares gained 9.4% to settle at $1.52 after dipping 26% on Monday.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 8.5% to close at $4.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, on Monday, posted a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) gained 7.6% to settle at $112.80.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) shares gained 6.1% to close at $15.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.

