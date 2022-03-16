Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.
• Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.14 million.
• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.90 million.
• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $567.68 million.
• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $354.87 million.
• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $375.23 million.
• Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.88 million.
• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $280.42 million.
• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $750.54 million.
• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.
• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.26 million.
• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.
• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $190.85 million.
• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.22 million.
• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.01 million.
• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.
• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.35 million.
• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.05 million.
• Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.
• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.52 million.
• Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.
• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $183.14 million.
• Guess (NYSE:GES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $805.92 million.
• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $179.92 million.
• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.80 million.
• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $75.21 million.
• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $128.57 million.
• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $140.12 million.
• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $76.08 million.
• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.06 million.
• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.19 million.
• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.49 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
