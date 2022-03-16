Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.14 million.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.90 million.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $567.68 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $354.87 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $375.23 million.

• Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.88 million.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $280.42 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $750.54 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.26 million.

• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $190.85 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.22 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.01 million.

• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.35 million.

• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.05 million.

• Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.52 million.

• Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $183.14 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $805.92 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $179.92 million.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.80 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $75.21 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $128.57 million.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $140.12 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $76.08 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.06 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.19 million.

• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.49 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.