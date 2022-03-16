ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhqKi_0egbYMTO00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.14 million.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.90 million.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $567.68 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $354.87 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $375.23 million.

• Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $187.88 million.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $280.42 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $750.54 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.02 million.

• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.26 million.

• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $190.85 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $41.22 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.01 million.

• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.35 million.

• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.05 million.

• Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.52 million.

• Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $183.14 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $805.92 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $179.92 million.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.80 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $75.21 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $128.57 million.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $140.12 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $76.08 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.06 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.19 million.

• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.49 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results...
STOCKS
Benzinga

These Are The Countries With The Biggest Gold Reserves In The World

Gold reached $2,069.25 an ounce on March 8, very close to the all-time high it reached in early August 2020. According to data from Bloomberg, the precious metal was up more than 3% from the last closure and was trading at $2,069 —very close to the $2,075 it reached on August 6 that year —it later decreased and hit around $2,060.
METAL MINING
Benzinga

A Preview Of Virios Therapeutics's Earnings

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Virios Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Virios Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Ngs#Pharmaceuticals#Arcos Dorados Holdings#Lennar#Tedu#Jbl#Immunoprecise Antibodies#Brcc#Blrx#Hldgs#Doyu#Ampco Pittsburgh#Ap#Rmbl#Membership Collective#Scvl
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

War In Ukraine A Litmus Test For Cryptos, 'Credibility' At Line For Those That Fail It, Says Prominent Economist

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a “litmus test” for cryptocurrencies, according to Spanish economist Juan Ramón Rallo. What Happened: Ramón Rallo, in an exclusive interview with Benzinga España, said that cryptocurrencies will have to “demonstrate the extent to which they can provide real utility to citizens most directly affected by the war — both Ukrainian and Russian — when it comes to protecting their assets.”
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

After Warning Of Crypto Seizure; Here's Where 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Is Investing His Money

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the hugely successful personal finance book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," received a lot of flak last week for his predictions about cryptocurrencies, declaring that digital assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) would be seized by the U.S. government, following President Joe Biden's executive order. Friday, Kiyosaki had a different recommendation for his twitter followers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of HireQuest's Earnings

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HireQuest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. HireQuest bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials, Lam Research, Micron And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks. Shares of companies in the broader tech...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
115K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy