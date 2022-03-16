Crews Battle Fire at Detached Garage of Seymour Home

A man died after apparently crashing a vehicle on his property, which then caught fire after it became stuck in a sand berm. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Hwy. 2 near Saginaw just before 11 p.m. on Friday, with the 911 caller saying she had found the 61-year-old victim badly burnt after she went out to look for him.
Two road train drivers have died after a horror head-on crash which set both vehicles ablaze in north-western New South Wales. Emergency services arrived at a bridge on the Kamilaroi Highway in Brewarrina at about 7pm on Saturday after the trucks collided and burst into flames. Five firefighter crews were...
Two 13-year-old boys are dead after they got trapped in a burning home. Investigators said two adults and a 16-year-old escaped the fire near Kansas, Oklahoma. Investigators tell us a mom, dad and their three teens lived in the home. They said the parents woke up to the smell of smoke and a loud pop.
When a Las Vegas mother sent her daughter to elementary school on Tuesday morning, she slipped the girl a stack of sticky notes to give to her teacher. The messages, police said, were a cry for help. The mother wrote that her boyfriend was holding her against her will and...
The search for a missing Arkansas man and his dog ended after crews found the two side-by-side in the woods, according to police. Timothy Reels, 62, of Spadra was found dead, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, Feb. 28 — a week after the man was last reported seen.
Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert’s job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into […]
A trucker told police he had pulled over at Love’s Travel Stop in Georgia on Feb. 17 when he noticed something was wrong. Blood was seeping out a door of another truck tucked into the back parking lot of the travel center, police told McClatchy News. Officers from the Madison Police Department were called to the Monticello Highway stop around 5:30 p.m.
An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
An Indiana woman who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2018---has finally received justice. Hugh Scott Jr., 37, headed to trial this week on charges of murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and arson. The trial lasted for four days, but he was found guilty on all counts after the jury deliberated for just six hours.
An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The mother who lost seven loved ones in a North Las Vegas crash now says she's the victim of a scam. North Las Vegas Police said the scammer tried to get the family to give him legal rights over their home and finances. Nearly $270,000...
A detective with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida had just finished searching a missing woman’s home on Friday when he noticed something amiss with the green septic tank in the backyard. The bolts on the cover were loose, and dirt had been cleared away, according to the sheriff.
A woman who had been missing for two weeks was found dead in a North Carolina river, police said. Willie Jean Teel, 68, was first reported missing on Feb. 12, according to a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office’s news release posted on Facebook. When deputies first investigated, they found...
