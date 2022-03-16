Crews Battle Fire at Detached Garage of Seymour Home

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO