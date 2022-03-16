ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crews Battle Fire at Detached Garage of Seymour Home

NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews are battling a fire at a detached garage of a Seymour home on...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Bring Me The News

Man killed in fiery truck crash on his own property

A man died after apparently crashing a vehicle on his property, which then caught fire after it became stuck in a sand berm. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Hwy. 2 near Saginaw just before 11 p.m. on Friday, with the 911 caller saying she had found the 61-year-old victim badly burnt after she went out to look for him.
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

Woman, 22, Found Dead In Central PA Home: Police

An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
WKRC

Family of 7 crash victims charged $270,000 for funerals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The mother who lost seven loved ones in a North Las Vegas crash now says she's the victim of a scam. North Las Vegas Police said the scammer tried to get the family to give him legal rights over their home and finances. Nearly $270,000...
