The British Museum will open the first major exhibition exploring female spiritual beings later this year, including a contemporary icon of the Hindu goddess Kali.Feminine Power: The Divine To The Demonic opens at the British Museum in London in May and will explore female spiritual beings in world belief and mythological traditions around the globe.The exhibition will feature ancient sculptures, sacred artefacts and contemporary art from six continents to explore the diversity of ways in which femininity has been perceived across the globe, from the ancient world to the present.Belinda Crerar, curator at the British Museum, said “This exhibition is...

MUSEUMS ・ 9 DAYS AGO