The United Way of Chester County is continuing its critical Mobile Home Tax Reassessment initiative and has an ambitious goal of completing 500 successful appeals this year. Partnering with Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania and local food pantries, the Mobile Home Tax Reassessment program offers assistance to mobile home owners in Chester County to file property tax reassessment appeals. United Way of Chester County and its partners will do all the work and pay the fees on behalf of the homeowners in the program.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO