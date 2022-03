As people emerge from years of on-again, off-again hibernation, what’s the first thing they’re digging their forks into?. Restaurateurs have had two years to ponder this question. John Sarno, who ran four Suffolk County restaurants through the bumps of the pandemic, is betting on porterhouse for two and maybe a Sazerac, or glasses of Napa cab, to wash it down. In Feb., he and partner Fred Norden opened Chops Steakhouse on Patchogue’s Main Street. Taking a cue from the end of Prohibition, the partners merged the retro, bootleg-era vibes of a speakeasy with the bold strokes of a temple to steak; down to glazed, thick-cut bacon as a starter and a lineup of rare bourbon.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO