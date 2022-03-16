ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neumann University Helps Package Meals for Ukrainian Refugees Escaping Bombings

By David Bjorkgren
 1 day ago
Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Times.

Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes working with volunteers to fill food packages for Ukrainian refugees.

Neumann University administrators, staff, and students packaged 14,040 meals Wednesday for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland to escape Russian bombings, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.

Meals were organized at the Bruder Life Center on campus, part of the activities for the university’s Charter Week.

“We put this into Charter Week because it is so important for our mission and values as a university to try to do service projects, which are at the heart of who we are trying to serve other people,” said University President Dr. Chris Domes.

Dr. Domes worked a shift, commenting, “People are really rallying around the people of Ukraine.”

Neumann is working with Kids Against Hunger Philadelphia to deliver the meals to the Ukrainian refugees. The nonprofit humanitarian organization provides nutritious food to impoverished and food-insecure children and families in the region and around the world.

Kids Against Hunger has partnered with the nonprofit Convoy of Hope to get the meals where they are needed through a warehouse in Poland, said Broomall resident Heather Griesser, executive director of Kids Hunger Philadelphia.

Neumann not only participated in packaging the food but also contributed money.

Volunteers in an assembly line mixed measured amounts of rice, soy, beans, and spices into packages that filled 65 boxes.

The food packages are highly nutritious. One pack a day can reverse the effect of malnutrition, Griesser said.

Neumann nursing student Angelina Marone, one of Wednesday’s volunteers, said her mother urged her to get involved.

“My mom has been really passionate about what’s happening in Ukraine,” Marone said.

Griesser started Kids Against Hunger Philadelphia, a local chapter of a national nonprofit, seven years ago. The group has distributed about one million meals, she estimates.

“Wherever there is a need we want to help,” Griesser said. “Neumann has done a great job. This is the second time we’ve been here. They came out to our warehouse in Broomall and helped back meals for our backpack program.”

Besides helping the refugees, Kids Against Hunger has helped countries like Haiti with disaster relief, as well as local communities in need.

Daily Times about this Neumann University Charter Day project.

Find out more about Neumann University.

Comments / 0

