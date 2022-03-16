ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterbrook, PA

C&N to Relocate Its Paoli Office to Chesterbrook

By Leah Mikulich
 1 day ago
Image via C&N Bank.

C&N plans to relocate its office at 1500 East Lancaster Avenue in Paoli to 500 Chesterbrook Boulevard in Wayne. The relocation is expected to be complete this summer with an opening tentatively scheduled for mid-June.

The 2,400-square-foot, free-standing branch will provide customers with improved convenience and easier accessibility. After renovations, the branch will feature an open layout, 24-hour ATM, drive-up service, and ample on-site parking, along with private office space to give customers access to C&N’s full line of business and personal banking solutions and expertise.

With a personal, customer-focused experience married with the modern banking solutions of today, the office is an important enhancement to C&N’s engagement in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Blair T. Rush, Executive Vice President and Region President, said, “Many of us have had the pleasure of serving this region for years, and we are excited about expanding C&N’s presence into Chesterbrook. This move will help us continue to create value for the customers and communities we serve and affirms our presence today and for years to come.”

Established in 1864, C&N’s approach to banking is built on a mission of creating value for its customers and communities in the form of technologies like those of much larger, national banks combined with the expertise of local people dedicated to the community. Together, the Chesterbrook team is led by two well-known bankers who bring more than 70 years of experience and a deep familiarity with the community and its residents:

  • Jay Power, SVP and Regional Commercial Lending Executive
  • Cindie Bianchini, Community Office Manager

C&N President and CEO Brad Scovill looks forward to opening the new facility that will better position the bank for future growth in Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties.

“This is an important market for us, which is why we’re relocating to a larger, more modern, and convenient location in Chesterbrook,” said Scovill. “This location complements our teams in our Doylestown and Newtown offices as we continue to create value for this area’s customers well into the future.”

C&N plans to invite the community to an Open House later this year when visitors can tour the office, meet the teams, and enjoy refreshments, giveaways, and contests.

about C&N.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County, PA
