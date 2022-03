Anthony Martial has confessed that his mind was made up to leave Manchester United even before Ralf Rangnick took control of the team last year. The 26-year-old, who is now on loan with Sevilla, was embroiled in a war of words with Rangnick before his departure, dismissing claims from his boss that he had refused to be part of the matchday squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO