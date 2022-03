First I would like to thank D.M. Brandt for his letter published on Feb. 27 of this year. He has a very valid point in my opinion. I moved to New Ellenton 2½ years ago and had I known how filthy the sides of the roads were I would never have bought here. My granddaughter found this place for me and through video chat I fell in love with the house and bought it. When I arrived here I was in shock at the ridiculous amount of garbage that’s constantly thrown on the road sides, especially here on Williamson Avenue.

NEW ELLENTON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO