Protests

2 killed, several hurt in Indonesia’s Papua province protest

By ALFIAN KARTONO - Associated Press
kentuckytoday.com
 1 day ago

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Two people died and several others were wounded at a demonstration in Indonesia’s Papua province Tuesday, police said. Protests erupted as some community groups rejected the government’s plan to form a new autonomous region in the mineral-rich but impoverished provinces of Papua and West...

www.kentuckytoday.com

