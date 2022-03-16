ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro zone yields rise as hopes on peace talks boost risk sentiment

By Stefano Rebaudo
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

March 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday on hopes of progress in peace talks over Ukraine while markets waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Risky assets jumped on rising hopes Beijing will roll out more economic stimulus, while investors continued to watch Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the Fed.

Analysts said the rise in yields was more related to the news coming from Ukraine, which has boosted risk sentiment. Markets believe peace is possible as there seems to be better communication, and both sides seem to be willing to negotiate.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 0.388%, its highest since November 2018.

Investors were still wondering about the impact of the war in Ukraine and if risks of stagflation might trigger a more dovish stance from the European Central Bank.

ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos on Tuesday said rising inflation would continue to impact the European Union but that the bloc’s economy would not go into recession.

Bond yields jumped last week after the ECB decided to speed up a reduction of its bond purchase programme despite uncertainty about the economy due to the war in Ukraine.

However, ECB president Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday if the medium-term inflation outlook changed, and if financial conditions became inconsistent with further progress towards the ECB’s 2% target, the bank was ready to revise its schedule for net purchases in terms of size and duration.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 2 bps to 1.925%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightening to 153 bps.

The Fed is expected to close the door on its ultra-easy pandemic-era monetary policy and step up the fight against stubbornly high inflation with the first in what is likely to be a series of interest rate hikes this year.

ING analysts expect “the Fed to hike by 25bp today and signal 90bp of extra tightening this year in its Dot Plot projections.”

Money markets continue to price in about 170 bps worth of Fed rate hikes by December 2023.

But investors seem to be more focused on how the U.S. central bank plans to end its bond-buying programme and the future pace of reinvestments.

“Markets are already yearning for guidance on the way forward, judging by the remarkable rates and curve volatility heading into the meeting,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

“While stagflation fears are hard to dismiss and quantitative tightening could drive the policy tightening eventually, our economists expect the macro backdrop to stay sufficiently resilient to keep the FOMC going,” they added. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gold slides on Russia-Ukraine talks, U.S. rate hike bets

(Reuters) - Gold extended its slide on Tuesday as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine reduced demand for safe-haven assets, while bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates for the first time in three years added to pressure on bullion. Spot gold was down 1.3% at $1,926...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar slips as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept large moves in foreign exchange in check. The dollar index...
FOREIGN POLICY
WGAU

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

Dollar firms as oil prices moderate, taking momentum from euro

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index recovered after falling on Tuesday as volatile oil prices impacted the euro and markets grappled with the significance of talks between Russia and Ukraine and indications that COVID lockdowns will crimp economic growth in China. The dollar index against major...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Inflation#Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Ecb#The European Union
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Asian shares rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% in morning trading to 25,784.71. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9% to 7,160.00. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,641.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1% to 18,807.58. while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,050.59.
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. money markets bet on higher, earlier terminal fed funds rate

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A key money market indicator is now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking at a higher level than previously forecast, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will prioritise stamping out inflation over fretting about risks to economic growth. As war in Ukraine sparks renewed commodity...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in January for 3rd month

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a third straight month in January in the amount of $74.36 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday. Private overseas investors bought $62.22 billion in Treasuries and foreign official institutions bought $12.29 billion in...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy