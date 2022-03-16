ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Times have changed': Daylight Saving Time may not be necessary for farmers anymore

By Caroline Reinwald
KMBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new bill could make Daylight Saving Time permanent, effectively ending the bi-annual changing of clocks. On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. If made into law, the changes would go into effect November 2023. The U.S. House has yet to hear the bill. Supporters of...

