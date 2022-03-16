ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge orders Justice Department to turn over certain internal documents to Bannon

News Channel Nebraska
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge ordered the Justice Department to turn over certain internal documents that may relate to its decision to prosecute Steve Bannon, the former adviser to Donald Trump who has been charged with contempt of Congress after his failure to comply with a House committee subpoena. While it's...

