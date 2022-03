Regarding the Freedom Foundation’s March 13 column, “Public workers quitting unions after learning where dues go,” that group has done zero for Ohio’s working men and women. While our union bought personal protective equipment for public employees; purchased computers for teleworkers; signed dozens of agreements to ensure no layoffs or furloughs; bargained a contract with the largest state employee pay raise in 15 years, the Freedom Foundation was paying trolls to get our members’ private information to harass them at home and on the job … during a pandemic!

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO