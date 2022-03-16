ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Showers For Part of St. Patrick’s Day; Near 70° By Friday

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

Good morning

We are tracking some light rain showers arriving for part of St. Patrick’s day Thursday. The best chance for precipitation will be afternoon and evening. Some areas of fog Thursday morning

Hour by Hour// A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

ST PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, Afternoon/Evening Rain Showers

Not expecting widespread rain during the morning hours, though a few sprinkles are possible near the coast along with increasing clouds and some fog.

Cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with occasional light rain showers . Widespread heavy rain is unlikely.

The luck of the Irish is not quite with us Today. While the day won’t be a “washout” or “stormy” day it does look unsettled with very light scattered rain showers in the afternoon, then slightly steadier rain by evening and highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds turning east-northeast at 5-10 mph

Other than a few sprinkles (and fog), the morning looks mostly dry with temperatures climbing through the 40s.

Scattered light rain showers develop in the afternoon from south to north.

The showers may turn steadier for a few hours in the evening and early part of the night before tapering off by dawn.

The peak of the warmth this week occurs on Friday. We have a spectacular day lined up. Early morning clouds will clear with highs soaring to near 70 inland . Southwest winds off the water will keep the immediate coastline cooler–near 60.

Pinpoint Weather 12

