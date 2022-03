CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When WCPN and WKSU announced in October they were merging operations, leaders at the region’s NPR stations said the goal was to expand news coverage in Northeast Ohio. That much is evident in the programming schedule announced Thursday by Ideastream Public Media, the non-profit that runs WCPN and will operate the new combined station as WKSU 89.7 FM starting on March 28.

AKRON, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO