Health

Why its important for more Americans to know about mild cognitive impairment

By Jon Hamilton
NPR
 1 day ago

Mild cognitive impairment, a condition that may be a precursor to Alzheimer's disease, affects more than 12% of people 60 and up. Yet a survey found 82% of Americans know little or nothing about it. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. After turning 60, minor problems with memory and thinking are pretty...

www.npr.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Npr
