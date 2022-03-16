ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

News brief: Blinken on Ukraine, Additional COVID Booster, gas tax holidays

By Rachel Martin
NPR
 1 day ago

Secretary of State Blinken talks to NPR about the war in Ukraine. Pfizer is asking the FDA to authorize another booster for older adults. As gas prices go up, there are calls to suspend gas taxes. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The top U.S. diplomat does not yet see a diplomatic...

www.npr.org

NPR

Why so many Russian billionaires are called oligarchs

Many of the sanctions the United States and the European Union have imposed on Russia are meant to target some of the country's wealthiest individuals who have ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yachts, sports teams, newspapers and luxury real estate are just some of the assets owned by these...
ECONOMY
NPR

Russia's wars in Chechnya offer a grim warning of what could be in Ukraine

Russia unleashes a heavy bombing campaign - cities and towns reduced to rubble, thousands of civilians killed. Russia did that twice against fellow Russian citizens in Chechnya nearly three decades ago. NPR's Greg Myre reported from Chechnya during the 1990s, and he's been thinking about that conflict as he watches what's unfolding in Ukraine today. Greg, good morning.
POLITICS
NPR

Here's how propaganda is clouding Russians' understanding of the war in Ukraine

Russia has cracked down on free speech and placed strict propaganda controls on what citizens see and hear about the brutal war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a rule that criminalizes reporting that contradicts the Russian government's version of events. The law has forced many independent media outlets to leave the country, shut down — or face potential lengthy prison terms.
POLITICS
NPR

News brief: Russia-Ukraine diplomacy, gas prices, anti-lynching measure

Can anyone talk Russian President Vladimir Putin out of his course in Ukraine?. Leaders of Israel, France and Germany have been calling or meeting with Russia's leader. If he won't stop the unjustified assault on a smaller country, they'd at least like him to ensure the safety of civilians. So far, they haven't accomplished very much. The top U.S. diplomat, Antony Blinken, has been visiting NATO allies in Europe and warning against expanding the war.
GAS PRICE
State
Georgia State
FOXBusiness

Harris on record gas prices: 'Price to pay for democracy'

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the record-high gas prices in the United States are the "price to pay for democracy," echoing the sentiment President Biden expressed earlier this month during his State of the Union address. During a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Harris was asked about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

When will gas prices go down?

FROM grocery items to gasoline, daily expenses are continuing to increase. In bad news for drivers, gas prices just hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008. Some experts estimate prices will reach a $4.25 average by Memorial Day. Currently, the most expensive gas in the country is...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

US barreling toward recession, experts say, as inflation hits 40-year-high

Inflation hit a 40-year high in February, and the worst is yet to come as the U.S. economy barrels toward a recession, experts say. The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month over month, inflation rose 0.8%.
BUSINESS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tony Blinken
Person
Steve Inskeep
NPR

Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch warns Putin will move west if he wins in Ukraine

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Marie Yovanovitch, was one of the star witnesses of Trump's first impeachment, the one that revolved around his dealings with Ukraine. As you may remember, she was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who Trump fired after a smear campaign that Rudy Giuliani played a major role in. Trump saw her as disloyal. She was fired soon after she declined to pledge her loyalty to Trump. In Trump's infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - or, as Trump described it, his perfect phone call - Zelenskyy asked Trump for weapons to help fight the Russians who had invaded Crimea and the region in Ukraine known as the Donbas. Trump responded by requesting a favor to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. In that same call, Trump also described Ambassador Yovanovitch as bad news and said she was going to go through some things.
POTUS
WTGS

Some worry US is headed for recession as inflation outpaces wages

WASHINGTON (TND) — As prices for many everyday goods spike and wages struggle to keep up with inflation, concerns are rising over whether the country is headed for a recession. From buying groceries to filling up the tank, Americans have been feeling the effects of increasing inflation for months....
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Here are Biden's 5 career-killing lies about inflation

The Labor Department announced Thursday to no one’s surprise that over the past 12 months, consumer prices have risen 7.9 percent. And that’s the good news. The bad news is that over the last two months inflation is up just a shade under 10 percent. Yikes, get out the bell bottom pants! It’s "that 70’s Show" all over again. For those of us who remember those not-so golden years, the double-digit inflation of that era ended with a horrendous economic hangover crash. Let’s hope we’re not headed there again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Why your student loan payments may be delayed (again)

This story first appeared in NPR's Education newsletter. Sign up to get early access to exclusive stories like this. Federal student loan payments are supposed to resume in May, more than two years after they were paused because of the pandemic. But the U.S. Department of Education recently emailed unusual guidance to the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, throwing that timing into doubt.
BUSINESS
NPR

In an appeal to Congress, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked the U.S. to help Ukraine

Ukraine's president addressed a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday morning. He appeared virtually and referenced Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks in his speech. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of Congress virtually this morning. He received multiple standing ovations from lawmakers, and he pleaded for the U.S. to send more military support to fight the Russian invasion and spoke directly to President Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Politicians and experts debate whether gas tax holidays are worthwhile

As gas prices rise, politicians call for gas taxes to be suspended. Transportation experts say such moves won't provide much relief and would cut into needed spending on roads, bridges and transit. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Oil prices are dropping. They're now below $100 a barrel. So gas prices may soon...
GAS PRICE

