Owensboro City Commission digest: March 16, 2022

At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Presented the “Owensboro Rampage Varsity Hockey Team Day” Proclamation

• Presented the “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” Proclamation

• Heard an Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter update — Jamie Scheffer, Spectra

• Reappointed Stephanie Clary to the Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance — a two-year term effective March 16, 2022

• Reappointed Rick Searcy to the Owensboro Housing Authority Board — a four-year term effective March 21, 2022

• Appointed Icces Crocker to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2023

• Appointed Shelley Newcom to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends Sept. 1, 2022

• Appointed Erica Wade to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends Sept. 1, 2023

• Approved an ordinance annexing the property located at 2731 West 2nd St., containing 10.416 acres, at the request of Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, Inc.

• Approved an ordinance for IMI Real Estate, LLC, which has petitioned the city for the closing of an alley right-of-way located behind 1633 Moseley St. that is a north/south alley from East 16th Street to East 17th Street between Moseley Street and Sweeney Street. All adjoining and abutting property owners have consented in writing to the closure. An easement will be retained for Regional Water Resource Agency and OMU.

• Approved an ordinance for the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, which proposes amendments to the text of the Zoning Ordinance for the Cities of Owensboro and Whitesville, and Daviess County regarding revisions to Appendix F, Article 3 (General Zone & District Regulations) to avoid confusion between the Zoning Ordinance and the Kentucky Building Code; Article 8 (Schedule of Zones) will: (a) allow agriculture and other natural resource uses wider reign to apply traditional production techniques; (b) avoid the introduction of urban activities that would have a detrimental effect on residential activity, but allow some mixture of appropriate nonresidential uses; (c) will reserve the land in the Rural Service Area primarily for agricultural uses, other natural resource activities, and support uses that need to be near such activities; and (d) will encourage the application of increased buffers where heavy industrial and coal mining uses may be located in close proximity to existing rural residences; and Article 14 (Definitions), will: (a) endeavor to create policies for regulating land use activities that are not overly burdensome while still protecting the public health, safety and welfare of the community; and (b) will encourage the grouping of activities so that uses of greater intensity (industrial or commercial) do not harm weaker types (residential and agricultural).

• Approved a municipal order to allow the city to declare property at 506 Locust St. to be surplus property, so it can be sold to Robert R. Whitaker for economic development purposes

• Approved hiring Anthony D. Small, Jr. as probationary, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Street/Stormwater Department, effective March 21, 2022

• Approved hiring Elijah I. Probus as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Owensboro Police Department, effective March 28, 2022

• Approved promoting Christopher A. Burns to probationary, full-time, non-civil service lieutenant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective April 10, 2022

• Approved promoting Jason V. Lee to probationary, full-time, non-civil service lieutenant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective April 10, 2022

• Approved J. Brent Kelley as regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment loss prevention manager with the Personnel Department, effective March 15, 2022

• Approved promoting Aaron Hamilton to regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective March 28, 2022

• Approved promoting Nicholas E. Wellman to regular, full-time, non-civil service sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective March 28, 2022

• Approved Dennis J. Pearl as regular, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective March 29, 2022