ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro City Commission digest: March 16, 2022

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Presented the “Owensboro Rampage Varsity Hockey Team Day” Proclamation

• Presented the “Transit Driver Appreciation Day” Proclamation

• Heard an Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter update — Jamie Scheffer, Spectra

• Reappointed Stephanie Clary to the Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance — a two-year term effective March 16, 2022

• Reappointed Rick Searcy to the Owensboro Housing Authority Board — a four-year term effective March 21, 2022

• Appointed Icces Crocker to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2023

• Appointed Shelley Newcom to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends Sept. 1, 2022

• Appointed Erica Wade to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends Sept. 1, 2023

• Approved an ordinance annexing the property located at 2731 West 2nd St., containing 10.416 acres, at the request of Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, Inc.

• Approved an ordinance for IMI Real Estate, LLC, which has petitioned the city for the closing of an alley right-of-way located behind 1633 Moseley St. that is a north/south alley from East 16th Street to East 17th Street between Moseley Street and Sweeney Street. All adjoining and abutting property owners have consented in writing to the closure. An easement will be retained for Regional Water Resource Agency and OMU.

More from this section

• Approved an ordinance for the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, which proposes amendments to the text of the Zoning Ordinance for the Cities of Owensboro and Whitesville, and Daviess County regarding revisions to Appendix F, Article 3 (General Zone & District Regulations) to avoid confusion between the Zoning Ordinance and the Kentucky Building Code; Article 8 (Schedule of Zones) will: (a) allow agriculture and other natural resource uses wider reign to apply traditional production techniques; (b) avoid the introduction of urban activities that would have a detrimental effect on residential activity, but allow some mixture of appropriate nonresidential uses; (c) will reserve the land in the Rural Service Area primarily for agricultural uses, other natural resource activities, and support uses that need to be near such activities; and (d) will encourage the application of increased buffers where heavy industrial and coal mining uses may be located in close proximity to existing rural residences; and Article 14 (Definitions), will: (a) endeavor to create policies for regulating land use activities that are not overly burdensome while still protecting the public health, safety and welfare of the community; and (b) will encourage the grouping of activities so that uses of greater intensity (industrial or commercial) do not harm weaker types (residential and agricultural).

• Approved a municipal order to allow the city to declare property at 506 Locust St. to be surplus property, so it can be sold to Robert R. Whitaker for economic development purposes

• Approved hiring Anthony D. Small, Jr. as probationary, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Street/Stormwater Department, effective March 21, 2022

• Approved hiring Elijah I. Probus as probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Owensboro Police Department, effective March 28, 2022

• Approved promoting Christopher A. Burns to probationary, full-time, non-civil service lieutenant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective April 10, 2022

• Approved promoting Jason V. Lee to probationary, full-time, non-civil service lieutenant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective April 10, 2022

• Approved J. Brent Kelley as regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment loss prevention manager with the Personnel Department, effective March 15, 2022

• Approved promoting Aaron Hamilton to regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective March 28, 2022

• Approved promoting Nicholas E. Wellman to regular, full-time, non-civil service sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department, effective March 28, 2022

• Approved Dennis J. Pearl as regular, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective March 29, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
The Hill

What to know about the search for 132 passengers in China airline crash

Search efforts are ongoing following a China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. It remains unknown if there are any survivors. The flight was a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and carried 132 people, comprising 123 passengers and nine crew members. It took off shortly after 1 p.m. local time. It was scheduled to land just after 3 p.m., but air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane around 2:15 p.m., according to USA Today.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
The Hill

White House warns Russia prepping possible cyberattacks against US

The White House on Monday urged private companies to bolster their cyber defenses, citing evolving intelligence suggesting the Russian government is exploring “options for potential cyberattacks” targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. “To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure,” White House...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Authority#Sportscenter#Spectra#Imi Real Estate#Llc
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY
Fox News

David Beckham lends his Instagram to Ukrainian doctor in Kharkiv

David Beckham took a break from his Instagram on Sunday to help highlight relief efforts underway in Ukraine. The retired soccer star, 46, announced over the weekend that he’d be "handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, where she is helping mothers give birth."
CELEBRITIES
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
277
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy