KFC Japan Is Giving Away a Creepy 13-Inch Colonel Sanders Portable Battery

If you've never been to a Texas Roadhouse, you might be unfamiliar with its signature steaks and southern-inspired sides. According to its website, the first Texas Roadhouse opened in the early 1990s and has been serving up plenty of meaty dishes ever since. Its dinners include various cuts of steaks, ribs, and fried chicken, among plenty of other options. As far as chain sit-down restaurants go, it's more popular than other southern spots such as Cracker Barrel, and its steaks seem to draw in more customers than Outback Steakhouse, per Foodservice Database Company's roundup of the country's 250 most popular chain restaurants.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO