'Times have changed': Daylight Saving Time may not be necessary for farmers anymore

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO