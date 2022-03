The allure is there — lower priced flights, hotels, smaller crowds. These conditions enticed us to Spain for winter break. My fiancé Megan and I just can’t resist the call for a travel adventure, but still remain cautious regarding COVID-19 guidelines. Our ultimate goal was to road trip Spain’s various cities, enjoy the architecture, food and culture, all while dodging the possibility of contracting COVID. While a majority of our goals were met, some were not.

