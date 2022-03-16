Prices at the pump are high but Florida Lawmakers say relief is coming. Here’s when that will happen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the one thing most of us have to do — but now many of us dread it.

We’re talking about making that trip to the gas station.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Jacksonville, announces plans to bring relief to Floridians at the gas pump

But lawmakers want you to know, relief is coming.

Florida Lawmakers just passed a gas tax holiday — but drivers like you and I probably won’t reap the benefits until October.

The gas tax holiday is set to last for a month and will save you about 27 cents per gallon of gas.

But Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole spoke to drivers today who say they need help now.

“Well, I wish I could fill up!” Balinda told Cole.

But the way gas prices are looking now... ”I am actually stopping here because it is only $4.14 a gallon,” she explained.

Balinda told Cole she and her husband now have to plan their trips to the pump very carefully.

“We can put in 3 gallons and then still actually be able to get groceries and like… do it in our budget,” she explained.

According to data from our partners at Civic Science, more than a third of drivers report they’re driving less than they normally would right now.

Back in November, Governor DeSantis made a stop here in Jacksonville — proposing $1B in gas tax relief for Floridians at the pump.

Fast forward to March 2022 and lawmakers have now approved a monthlong gas tax holiday — but it won’t be until October.

STORY: Calling it a win for students, teachers & parents, Gov. Desantis signs bill that abolishes FSA test

“It’s March right? So, October is not really helping me right now,” Balinda said.

“Waiting months and months for relief, some people may not even have a car by then. Who knows?” Will Jackson pointed out.

Jackson told Cole he fills up his personal car twice a week. His car requires premium gas — costing him about $90 or so, every time he fills up.

“What could you do? You still gotta go to work, still gotta try to provide for your family. So you try to figure some things out,” Jackson said.

Right now, the Federal gas tax rate is 18.4 cents per gallon. Here in Florida, the gas tax rate is 26.5 cents per gallon.

Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole reached out to Christina Pushaw, the Governor’s press secretary, to ask what factors were considered for this October time frame.

She responded to Cole via email, not directly answering her question, but saying, “Floridians are struggling with the dramatic rise in gas prices over the past year. People who live on a budget or fixed income are hit the hardest by increased costs of necessities like fuel and food. Governor DeSantis will continue to seek relief for consumers.”

“We need some help somehow,“ Jackson said.

Pushaw also mentioned that going into the legislative session, “Gov. DeSantis continued to prioritize this among other taxpayer savings.” You can read more here: Freedom First — Overview.

The tax break is set to cost the state $200 million — which will be paid back using money from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

When Cole asked Pushaw what concerns, if any, there are about the legality of using the American Rescue Plan Act funds, she said the federal courts have permanently stopped the provision in the ARPA funds that “prohibited states from using the aid to offset net tax revenue reductions, and we believe that position will be maintained after any final appeal by the federal government.”

There has been discussion about Congress suspending the federal gas tax as well, but nothing finalized.

©2022 Cox Media Group