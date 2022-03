POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A body was found inside of a toolbox in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., employees with the Public Works Department found a toolbox on Esom Hill Road near Prior Station Road in Cedartown. Crews were working on the road in the area when they opened the box and found what appeared to be a body wrapped inside of it, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said.

POLK COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO