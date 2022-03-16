ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Browns to sign Pro Bowl returner

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elAQP_0egbO2GL00

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing Bears’ Pro Bowl returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a three-year free agent contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $13.8 million dollars.

Browns’ Mayfield sends heartfelt message to Cleveland

Grant split last season between the Dolphins and Bears, after being acquired in a trade by Chicago.

He appeared in a total of fifteen games combined between the two teams, finishing the season with 11 receptions for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Grant was also a force on special teams for the Bears, averaging 11.9 yards per punt return, ranked third in the NFL. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.

He also averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return on 23 returns, which ranked 11th.

The signing will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Browns Player Has Harsh Message For Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Personally Reached Out To 1 Franchise

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he named the Atlanta Falcons as a “sleeper” team to potentially land Deshaun Watson. Schefter said the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is “fond” of Watson. “Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family,” Schefter said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Punt Returner#Nfl Network#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Browns Mayfield#Cleveland Grant#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill reacts to big WR free agent deal

The first big contract for a free agent wide receiver was great news for his peers, including Tyreek Hill. Multiple reports indicated that free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk had agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contract could potentially be worth as much as $84 million.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson “Rejected” Trade To NFC Team

As the NFL world awaits a decision from Deshaun Watson, one team can be ruled out: the Seattle Seahawks. Watson, 26, has reportedly “rejected” a trade that would send him to Seattle. The Seahawks are trying to find a new franchise quarterback. The team traded Russell Wilson to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team emerges in Deshaun Watson trade sweepstakes

The Deshaun Watson trade discussions have heated up considerably since a grand jury declined to indict the star quarterback on Friday, and a surprise suitor has reportedly entered the mix. The Atlanta Falcons have “emerged as a sleeper team” in the Watson trade talks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy