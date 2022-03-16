Report: Browns to sign Pro Bowl returner
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing Bears’ Pro Bowl returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a three-year free agent contract.
The deal is reportedly worth $13.8 million dollars.Browns’ Mayfield sends heartfelt message to Cleveland
Grant split last season between the Dolphins and Bears, after being acquired in a trade by Chicago.
He appeared in a total of fifteen games combined between the two teams, finishing the season with 11 receptions for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Grant was also a force on special teams for the Bears, averaging 11.9 yards per punt return, ranked third in the NFL. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.
He also averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return on 23 returns, which ranked 11th.
The signing will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0