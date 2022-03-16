ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

One person injured in overnight Lafayette shooting

By Raven Little
 1 day ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY )– Lafayette Police responded to calls reporting a shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries around 12:30 this morning. The shooting happened at the intersection of Verdun St. and Pershing Ave. Witnesses tell News 10 several shots were fired.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

