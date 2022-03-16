ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC man sentenced, used company names with ‘Game of Thrones’ references to get $1.7 million in COVID relief

By Joey Gill
 1 day ago

GARNER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Tuesday, as court records say he stole over $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Tristan Bishop Pan of Garner submitted numerous fraudulent PPP loan applications to banks on behalf of entities named Pan Insurance Agency, White Walker, Khalessi, and The Night’s Watch. The last three names were references to the popular HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’

In the applications, Pan had made false statements about the companies’ employees and payroll expenses as well as fake documents including falsified tax filings. Court documents show Pan submitted at least 14 PPP loan applications seeking over $6.1 million and received more than $1.7 million in benefits.

Pan pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2021.

