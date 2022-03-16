Dead puppy found abandoned in crate; Rutherford Co. deputies need public’s help
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help locating the owner of a puppy who was found dead in a crate on the side of the road in Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to a report of a dog in a create off of Ragtown Road in Henrietta.
Once animal control arrived on scene, they found dog dead.
After inspection of the animal, it is believed to be an in-tact male Chihuahua, approximately 3 to 4 months old and wearing a camo collar.
Anyone with information about the identifying the owner(s) of this puppy is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department at (828) 286-2911 or Animal Control at (828) 287-6025.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 1