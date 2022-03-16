ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk changes Twitter name to Elona following 'effeminate' taunts from Chechen leader

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Elon Musk has taken the unusual step of changing his name on Twitter from Elon to Elona, after being called “'effeminate” from the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov was commenting on Musk’s decision to challenge Vladimir Putin to “single combat”. The Tesla billionaire baffled the internet this week after offering to take on the Russian leader in a bid to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Writing on Telegram , Kadyrov said Musk would require a huge amount of training to beat Putin.

“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” he said in an English translation shared by Musk on Twitter.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”

He then mocked Musk and called him “gentle (effeminate) Elona” before offering to train him in three Chechan institutes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After the criticism, Musk changed his name to Elona on social media and said: “Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage.

“If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona.”

Who knows where this strange sideshow to the war in Ukraine will take us next.

It comes after Musk previously joked about sending “ space dragons with lasers ” to Ukraine to help the country defend itself, while he actually made a difference by providing the country with internet via SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

He made the bizarre proposition to fight Putin in a tweet recently, writing: “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.

“Stakes are Україна [Ukraine].”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hero of Russian Federation resigns with damning note denouncing Putin’s ‘slaughter of Slavic brothers’

A highly decorated former Russian test pilot has delivered a dramatic criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his war on “brotherly Slavic people”.Over the course of three decades, Alexander Garnaev flew for the airforce of the Soviet Union and then as a test pilot for experimental prototypes of the MiG-29M fighter jet. In 1998, he was made a Hero of the Russian Federation, one of the country’s highest honours. This week he dramatically criticised the Russian leader, posting on social media a letter of resignation from his position a chairman of the board of  the Club of Heroes,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Elon Musk asks again to fight Putin for Ukraine – in even more bizarre tweets

Elon Musk has challenged Vladimir Putin to a fight once again – in a series of even more bizarre tweets.On Wednesday, Mr Musk challenged the Russian president to fight in “single combat”, saying that the stakes would be Ukraine.He tagged the official Kremlin Twitter account in one of the posts, asking in Russian whether it would “agree to this fight”. He is yet to receive any official response from the Russian government.Now, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive has sparred with Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency, in a new series of posts.After Mr Musk posted the challenge, Mr...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The Independent

Johnson hits Russia with ‘largest’ sanctions to punish ‘blood-stained’ Putin

Boris Johnson is hitting Russia with the “largest and most severe” package of sanctions it has ever faced to punish “blood-stained aggressor” Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.The Prime Minister extended punitive measures on Thursday to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian President’s former son-in-law, and to tackle more than 100 businesses and individuals.Mr Johnson said he was sanctioning “all the major manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine”, will imminently ban Aeroflot from touching down planes in the UK and will freeze the assets of all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB.His second barrage of measures designed to “hobble...
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Asked to Deactivate All Teslas in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stayed super engaged in trying to help Ukraine deal with Russia. And he makes his deals and pitches via social media. But will Elon Musk agree to this latest request? Insider reported that a small group of Twitter users are asking the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down the electric cars his company sold in Russia.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Name#Chechen Republic#Russian#English#Uybyr9kywq
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Vladimir Putin’s head

A Russian businessman has placed a $1m bounty on Vladimir Putin’s head and urged the country’s military officers to bring the president to justice.Entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin made the promise in a post on social media site LinkedIn and called it his “moral duty” to take action and help Ukraine following the unprovoked attack.“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws,” wrote Mr Konanykhin.“Putin is not the Russian president as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Indy100

Indy100

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy