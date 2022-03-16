ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, RI

Car slams into pole in Exeter, knocks out power

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Several homes were temporarily without power in Exeter after a car crashed into a utility pole early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the incident took place just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Ten Rod and Mount Tom roads.

One car was seen heavily damaged in the woods and the utility pole was snapped in half.

According to National Grid, power has been restored to the roughly 150 customers who lost it.

No word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

