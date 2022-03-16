Warm weather will continue for St. Patrick’s Day

PITTSBURGH — The warm weather trend will continue for St. Patrick’s Day, so spend some time outdoors.

A few isolated showers may pop up from time to time, but most of the day will be dry.

South winds will bring even warmer temperatures Friday, but showers will move in before the end of the day. Wet weather chances increase after sunset, so grab the umbrella if you’re heading out for dinner or a movie. A stray rumble of thunder is also possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The weekend starts damp but shows signs of improvement. A chilly rain Saturday will taper to a scattered showers late day.

