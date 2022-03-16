ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer-BioNTech seek FDA authorization for 2nd COVID booster for older adults

By Rachel Martin
 1 day ago

Numbers from the CDC show nearly 67% of fully vaccinated people over the age of 65 have gotten a booster shot. Pfizer and BioNTech want the FDA to authorize yet another one for that age group. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein says the idea is to bolster waning immunity....

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

