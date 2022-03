For generations, Irish immigrants have flocked to the United States with an unwavering aspiration to make a better life for themselves and their families. Between 1820 and 1975, 4.7 million Irish settled on American soil. When the blight of the potato famine began to recede in the 1850s, those who had stayed in Ireland soon moved across the Atlantic to be with their family and friends who had already relocated west. During this time, Irish-Americans accounted for more than half of all immigrants in the U.S. To this day, our country’s fabric is woven with their stories, hard work, and enduring spirit.

