ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Austria's OMV predicts stable profits in plastics, chemicals shift

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnB2u_0egbIeb000

(Reuters) -Austria’s OMV said it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest as it shifts away from producing oil and gas to making speciality chemicals, plastics and sustainable fuels.

OMV is following other oil and gas companies in Europe, including Shell and BP, in setting a net zero carbon target by 2050, including emissions from the use and burning of its products by customers.

Shares in OMV were 4.8% lower at 41 euros by 1127 GMT on Wednesday, underperforming an index of European oil and gas companies which was down less than 1%, on its forecasts.

OMV said it expects a clean current cost of supplies (CCS) operating result of at least 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) by 2030, the same level as record earnings last year.

The company said it is targeting an increase in the production of sustainable fuels and chemical raw materials to 1.5 million metric tonnes per year by 2030, including 700,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel.

By 2030 OMV said it aims to reduce crude oil production by around 30% and natural gas production by about 15%.

By 2050, it wants to have stopped its oil and gas production, which is due to reach 470,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, for energy use, but might still produce oil to make chemicals, Chief Executive Alfred Stern said.

“More chemicals, less upstream, more sustainable targets. However, the lack of change in the capital returns framework and the structural increase in capex towards €3.5 billion will disappoint,” Jefferies analysts said.

The majority owner of chemicals group Borealis said it wants to become a leading maker of plastics for the energy, car, packaging, health and construction sectors and it will eventually depend on renewable feedstocks not oil.

It hopes pilot projects on non-crude oil feedstocks such as used cooking oil, CO2, waste and recycled fossil oil will deliver future production. Unlike many European rivals, OMV will not invest in renewable power.

While other Western energy groups apart from France’s TotalEnergies have announced exits from Russian assets, OMV is still deliberating whether it will sell its stake in the Siberian Yuzhno Russkoye gas field.

It is booking write-downs of 1.5-1.8 billion euros on its Russian projects, including its investment in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Germany has blocked over Russia’s actions.

OMV plans annual investments (capex) of 3.5 billion euros per year, at least 40% of which is intended for low-carbon products. Last year, it spent 2.65 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9122 euro)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boycott of Russian gas and oil ‘could cause mass poverty in Germany’

Germany has warned that an immediate boycott of Russian gas and oil supplies could hurt its own population more than Vladimir Putin, bringing mass unemployment and poverty. “If we flip a switch immediately, there will be supply shortages, even supply stops in Germany,” the economic and energy minister Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday, as Europe’s largest economy intensely searches to diversify its energy supplies in the medium term.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTVZ

Russia could lose 30% of its oil output within weeks, IEA warns

Russia could soon be forced to curtail crude oil production by 30%, subjecting the global economy to the biggest supply crisis in decades — that is, unless Saudi Arabia and other major energy exporters start pumping more. The world’s second-largest crude oil exporter could be forced to limit output...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omv#Austria#Oil And Gas#Speciality Chemicals#Shell#Bp#European#Ccs
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Reuters

Pirelli puts brake on Russian activities

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli said on Thursday it had halted investments in Russia, excluding those linked to security, and that the activity of its factories in the country would be curtailed. “Pirelli is against this war... The investments in the local market, excluding those linked to security, have...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy