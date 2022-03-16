ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Japan sets April 8 for auction of oil from reserve

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds details)

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan will hold an auction on April 8 to sell about 1.89 million barrels, or 300,000 kilolitres (kl), of crude oil in a third sale from its national reserve, as part of a U.S.-led coordinated release of reserves to cool rising prices.

The country’s industry ministry said on Wednesday the supply, to be taken from its Shirashima tank in southern Japan, will be available to winning bidders from May 20.

Japan said in November it would release “a few hundred thousand kilolitres” of oil in response to a U.S. request, and the sale would be done as part of a switch in the composition of the types of oil held in the national reserve.

So far, the Japanese ministry has held two auctions in February and March to sell a total of about 360,000 kl, or 2.26 million barrels, of crude oil from its reserve.

The April auction will be the last round of the coordinated releases planned in November, the ministry said.

Separately, Japan said earlier this month that it would release 7.5 million barrels of oil from private reserves as a part of an International Energy Agency (IEA)-led coordinated release to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Still, international oil prices stood at around $100 a barrel as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to make investors worried about global energy supplies. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Louise Heavens)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Russia#The National Reserve#Japanese#Iea
Reuters

Japan will work with G7 to keep Russia from tapping IMF loans-PM Kishida

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan will work closely with G7 advanced economies to prevent Russia from tapping loans from the International Monetary Fund and other international lenders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. In a news conference, Kishida also said he will expand the scope of asset freezes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
WIS-TV

Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States

(Gray News) - Some bars and liquor stores across the United States have pulled Russian vodka from their shelves to promote Ukrainian brands instead. Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy