Family dog dead, firefighter injured in Franklin house fire

By Alicia Patton
 1 day ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that left a family dog dead and a firefighter injured Tuesday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home on St. Stephens Way in the Spencer Hall neighborhood after a neighbor called 911 alerting crews of the blaze. The homeowner was not at the home during the fire, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

On scene, crews arrived to find smoke coming out from all sides of the home and heavy fire in the attic. Officials say the fire in the attic made the effort to extinguish the blaze a lengthy operation.

According to Franklin Fire Department, one firefighter and a surviving dog were injured in the fire. Officials say the firefighter was transported to Williamson Medical Center to be treated for a minor injury. The surviving dog was treated on scene by firefighters with pet medical equipment and then transported to a veterinary clinic for continued care.

Franklin’s Fire Marshal stated that the fire is estimated to have caused up to $300,000 in damages.

