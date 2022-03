Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) hedge fund executive Raoul Pal says that the crypto market is growing at 137% a year while the internet grew at 76%. Based on data from Crypto.com, the World Bank, and Global Macro Investor himself, Pal says that even if the growth of the crypto economy slows to the same pace that the internet expanded, the crypto industry is heading to a staggering five billion users by 2030.

