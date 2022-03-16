ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Anya Shrubsole relieved after England keep slim World Cup semi-final hopes alive

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3JzQ_0egbG5cq00

Anya Shrubsole acknowledged England just had to get “over the line” after the defending champions kept their slim Women’s World Cup semi-final hopes alive with a four-wicket triumph over India at Mount Maunganui.

Captain Heather Knight led from the front with 53 not out as England chased down India’s below-par 134 with more than 18 overs remaining to register their first victory of the competition, having lost their opening three matches in New Zealand.

“There was no discussion about how quickly we wanted to chase it down,” seam bowler Shrubsole said when asked whether the side were thinking about the net run-rate, which could come into play for semi-final qualification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YqN1_0egbG5cq00
Heather Knight led from the front for England (John Cowpland/AP/PA) (AP)

“We’ve obviously lost our first three games, so it’s all about getting over the line.

“I think the way that Heather batted to see us there, I don’t think I need to go into how we chased it… we chased it and I think that’s all that really matters.”

England managed to eradicate the fielding mistakes which had proved costly against the West Indies and South Africa, in particular, and Shrubsole is optimistic they have put such errors to bed.

“I really hope (that those mistakes are in the past),” she said.

We haven't shied away from the fact that we've been really poor in the field in the first three games, the last two in particular, and it's good to put some of that right today and hopefully it's a step in the right direction for us moving forwards.

“We’re going to have to do all the same things before the next game and not take things for granted, but I think fielding can often be a confidence thing.

“I think that’s much closer to where we’re at as a team.

“We haven’t shied away from the fact that we’ve been really poor in the field in the first three games, the last two in particular, and it’s good to put some of that right today and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction for us moving forwards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7cuV_0egbG5cq00
Charlie Dean was named player of the match (John Cowpland/AP/PA) (AP)

Twenty-one-year-old Charlie Dean finished as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of four for 23 in only her second World Cup match, earning the praise of her more experienced team-mate.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for Charlie,” Shrubsole said. “Obviously this is her first World Cup, to come in and bowl as well as she did in what was a really high-pressure game… I’m over the moon for Deano.

“She’s someone who’s really popular around this group and is an immensely talented cricketer and hopefully she’ll be taking wickets for England in World Cups for years to come.”

India bowler Jhulan Goswami, who claimed her 250th ODI wicket, said of the match and the upcoming clash with Australia: “I think in this World Cup every match is very much important, and every match is not easy, you can’t predict, and definitely we have to bounce back.

“We have to recollect everything, have a few days, we will definitely sort out whatever things are there and definitely go out and play positive cricket.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Claire Taylor backs England Women for World Cup semi-final spot

World Cup winner Claire Taylor believes Heather Knight’s England team should reach the semi-finals of this year’s competition. England showed a marked improvement after failing to win a single match in the multi-format Women’s Ashes last month as they pushed Australia to the final over on Saturday in the tournament opener.
WORLD
newschain

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine postponed

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed, the PA news agency understands. The Ukraine football authorities made a request to FIFA last week to postpone the game, which is scheduled for March 24 at Hampden. The world governing body is expected to confirm the postponement soon.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Shrubsole
Person
Jhulan Goswami
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#World Cups
newschain

Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade set for key centres battle in Paris

England will look to finish a disappointing Guinness Six Nations on a high when they face France in Paris on Saturday. Among the key battles that will shape the contest is the midfield collision between Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade – two very different yet equally effective inside centres.
WORLD
newschain

Joe Root lights up Kensington Oval with unbeaten century against West Indies

Joe Root’s golden touch lit up the Kensington Oval as his 25th Test century handed England the perfect start to their second Test against the West Indies. Riding high off a knock of 109 in the second innings of last week’s draw in Antigua, Root was even better in Barbados as he reached 119 not out from a day one total of 244 for three.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Keely Hodgkinson vows to make pressure work in her favour

Keely Hodgkinson insists she can handle the pressure and will use it to fire her to World Indoor Championships glory. The 20-year-old is overwhelming favourite for the 800m title in Belgrade this weekend. It comes after a stunning last year where she became the first British woman to break a...
SPORTS
SkySports

Sue Redfern poised to become first woman to oversee first-class match in England

Sue Redfern MBE has welcomed her inclusion in a newly-created Professional Umpires' Team, which could lead to her becoming the first woman to oversee a first-class match in England. It is expected Redfern, capped by England 21 times between 1995 and 1999, and the four others selected alongside her -...
WORLD
newschain

Jonas Eidevall hopes Arsenal can move a step closer to Wembley

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall believes his side should progress against Coventry United in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final on Friday. Coventry have had their own battles off the pitch this season, fighting back from the brink of liquidation to reach this point in the tournament. Having only turned...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Stand and deliver! Captain Max Gawn kicks MAMMOTH goal from downtown to help Melbourne to round one victory over Western Bulldogs in pulsating grand final rematch

Momentum was the theme of their grand final in Perth and Melbourne and Western Bulldogs picked up from where they left off with a pulsating AFL season opener on Wednesday. The Demons, stepping out for the first time as reigning Premiers, received a superb ovation from their fans who had to watch from afar as Simon Goodwin's side ended their 57-year hoodoo in Western Australia.
RUGBY
SPORTbible

Aussies Are Calling For Shane Warne To Be Given A Knighthood

Thousands of Australians have signed a petition calling on the powers that be to give cricket legend Shane Warne a posthumous knighthood. The petition, which can be found here, is rapidly gaining traction again following the death of the Aussie Spin King. Using the name, Shane Warne Legacy, the site...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Lillee leads tributes at funeral for ex-cricketer Rod Marsh

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Dennis Lillee led the tributes Thursday at a funeral service for his friend and former Australian teammate Rod Marsh at the Adelaide Oval. The Australian cricket great, who formed a prolonged and prolific wicket-taking partnership with pace bowler Lillee, died in an Adelaide hospital on March 4 just over a week after having a heart attack during a fundraising event in Queensland state. He was 74.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy