Diamond Dogs route USC Upstate, get set for SEC opener

Connor Tate Georgia during a game against USC Upstate at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The 18th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the USC Upstate Spartans 15-3 in a mid-week bout on Tuesday evening in front of 2,732 spectators at Foley Field.

“After that Georgia Southern game where we we’re winning 5-0 the message has been that you can’t let up,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “You can’t give anything away. You have to continue because in college baseball, runs get scored, so you have to score as much as you can especially early on. I thought our kids did a really nice job tonight of fighting, just not giving in, and not giving any at-bats away.”

Georgia’s (14-3) 15 runs came on 16 hits, led by a 3-for-4, five RBI, two-run performance by Conner Tate, and a 3-for-6, two-run performance from Cole Tate. Cole Wagner went 2-for-3, with three RBI and one run, while eight Bulldogs notched one hit apiece. The Tate twins combined to hit for the cycle.

On the mound, Coleman Willis (1-0) went three innings giving up only one run on two hits with two strikeouts to earn the win on a staff night. In relief, Hank Bearden went two innings allowing two hits with two strikeouts, Davis Rokose went 0.2 innings followed by Will Pearson who provided 1.1 innings allowing a hit and fanning three Spartans, Michael Polk went one inning giving up two runs on two hits with while Jake Poindexter closed it out with one inning of work and two strikeouts. USC Upstate (11-5) right-handed pitcher Austin Morgan was tabbed with the loss as they employed seven hurlers.

The Bulldogs struck first plating five runs in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Conner Tate lined a single to center field that scored two runs. Moments later, with a full count and runner on the corners, Cole Wagner smashed a three-run home run over the scoreboard in right field to give Georgia a 5-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Bulldogs extended their lead. With runners on the corners, Connor Tate hit a long ball to right-center field, Georgia’s second three-run home run of the day, to extend the lead to eight. The Spartans broke the Bulldogs shutout in the third, plating one run to make it 8-1.

After two scoreless frames for Georgia, the Bulldogs added two more runs on a two-RBI single to left field by Ben Anderson, giving UGA a 10-1 lead heading into the sixth.

In the seventh, the Bulldogs scored three runs. With no outs and runners on first and second, Randon Jernigan singled on a ricochet off the pitcher to score one run. One batter later, with runners on the corners, Shane Marshall ripped a double down the left-field line to plate another run. With two outs, Dwight Allen II finished off the Bulldogs rally with an RBI infield single, building the UGA lead to 12.

In the eighth, USC Upstate cut the margin to 10 thanks to a two-run home run, however, the Bulldogs responded plating two In the bottom of the frame. With runners on first and second, Cole Tate lined an RBI double down the right-field line score one, while Shane Marshall picked up his second RBI of the night on an infield ground out. Georgia would go on to win 15-3.

Georgia will open Southeastern Conference play at Foley Field on Friday, March 18 with a three-game series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs – the 2021 College World Series Champions. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Quick Hits

• Streaking – Ben Anderson and Corey Collins both extended their streak of reaching base safely to 15 games.

• Touch ‘em All – The Bulldogs hit two home runs on the night, Cole Wagner hit his second-career home run (392 feet, 101 exit velocity), while Connor Tate hit his second home run of the season (382 feet, 104 exit velocity).

• Tricky Triple – Cole Tate recorded his third-career triple in the second inning, his first of the season.

• Runs Batted In – With 5 RBI on the evening, Connor Tate tied his career-high for RBI in a game.

• Feelin’ 22 – Birthday boy Shane Marshall entered the game today for Corey Collins in the sixth inning and hit a RBI double in the seventh

• The Tate Bros. Cycle – Cole and Conner combined to hit for the cycle on the evening, going 6-for-10 with six RBI and four runs scored.

