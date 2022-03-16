ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Blinken sets a standard for lifting sanctions: an 'irreversible' Russian withdrawal

By Steve Inskeep
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken says that merely stopping the invasion of Ukraine may not be enough for Russia to gain relief from Western economic sanctions. The U.S. also wants an assurance that there will never be another such invasion. In an interview with NPR, Blinken spoke of Western...

TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Diplomat Tells Russian Ambassador to His Face: Putin’s War Criminals Will Go ‘Straight to Hell’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations confronted Russia’s representative to his face early Thursday moments after Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military invasion of his country. Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine while an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council—which is, ironically, being chaired by Russia this month—was already underway. At the end of the meeting, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, turned to his Russian counterpart and told him: “Relinquish your duties as the chair. Call Putin, call [foreign minister Sergei] Lavrov to stop aggression... I welcome the decision of some members of this council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision, that would condemn the aggression that you have launched on my people.” In a devastating sign-off, he added: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
The Independent

Johnson hits Russia with ‘largest’ sanctions to punish ‘blood-stained’ Putin

Boris Johnson is hitting Russia with the “largest and most severe” package of sanctions it has ever faced to punish “blood-stained aggressor” Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.The Prime Minister extended punitive measures on Thursday to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian President’s former son-in-law, and to tackle more than 100 businesses and individuals.Mr Johnson said he was sanctioning “all the major manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine”, will imminently ban Aeroflot from touching down planes in the UK and will freeze the assets of all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB.His second barrage of measures designed to “hobble...
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
Washington Post

After Russian oligarch’s $120 million yacht is seized, Putin allies search for safe waters

As world leaders step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government officials are hitting the oligarchs where it hurts: Some ultrawealthy Russians are having to deal with efforts to seize their luxury yachts valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Fortune

China’s Xi Jinping could rescue Vladimir Putin and Russia from Western sanctions. Here’s why he won’t

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed the pros and cons of invading Ukraine last month, he gambled that he could rely on the support of a crucial ally: his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. And for a while that bet paid off.
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
CNBC

Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin if Russia has not invaded Ukraine

President Biden has accepted "in principle" a meeting with Russia's Putin in what could be a last-ditch effort at diplomacy over tensions surrounding Ukraine. "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn't happened. We are always ready for diplomacy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
