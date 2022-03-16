Taylor lands coaching slot with US National Team

Joni Taylor during a game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

University of Georgia head coach Joni Taylor has been named one of four court coaches for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp, which takes place March 30-April 2 in Minneapolis.

Taylor joins other collegiate head coaches Adia Barnes (Arizona), Kara Lawson (Duke) and Jeff Walz (Louisville). The USA minicamp will be the second opportunity for 2021-24 USA National Team head coach Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) to work with USA World Cup Team hopefuls ahead of the WNBA season.

Should any of the coaches advance their teams to the NCAA Final Four, they will not participate in the minicamp.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as a court coach for the USA Basketball National Team training camp,” Taylor said. “Whether it was helping the U19 team win gold last year as an assistant or serving as a court coach in 2018, some of my greatest professional memories have come during my time with USA Basketball. I look forward to learning from Coach Reeve and assisting her and these great players in any way that I can.”

Georgia’s head coach has worked extensively with USA Basketball over the last few years. In 2018, she was a court coach for the 2018 USA Women’s U18 team and last year helped the U19 team capture gold as an assistant coach.

Taylor — the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year and two time National Coach of the Year semifinalist — has compiled a 139-74 record in seven seasons leading the Lady Bulldogs. This year, Georgia boasts a 20-9 overall record and will begin play in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed.

